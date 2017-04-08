SAMSON POLICE SOLVE PHARMACY BREAK-IN

Samson, AL (WTVY) – Samson Police Chief Jimmy Hill credits a surveillance camera and a security system with solving a pharmacy break-in earlier this week. Samson Police Chief Jimmy Hill credits a surveillance camera and a security system with solving a pharmacy break-in earlier this week.

Chief Hill says 34-year-old Anthony Wells broke into the King Drug Company at around 2:30 Monday morning. He allegedly entered through the ceiling to steal narcotics. Police say a motion detector forced him to flee the establishment empty handed. Wells was arrested shortly after the release of surveillance video. He’s charged with burglary and criminal mischief and was booked into the Geneva County Jail.

Wells is also reportedly a person of interest in several other break-ins.