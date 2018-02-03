SANDY “SAM” JEANNE LOOMIS JOHNSON 1963-2018

Her singular heart was filled to the brim with song, a song she poured freely and shared with anyone who was lucky enough to walk in her world.

Born in Oneida, New York, Sam attended Florida State and soon felt drawn to the warmth, water and white sand of the Panhandle. Making Santa Rosa Beach her home, she collected a wild bevy of true-blue friends and family.

A fierce free-spirit and an even fiercer advocate, she was unwavering in the desire that her exceptional children chase every last dream down a road less taken.

A dedicated daughter, sister, and wife, she cared for her aging and ill parents through their final days with steadfast resolve and grace. She savored every bite of life, reveling in it’s deliciousness. She glowed in the presence of the ones she loved, radiating an energy that only joy creates. She ignored convention; breaking unbendable rules, laughing in surprise at her own strength. She was a confidant and a comrade, simultaneously tough and tender. Artistic and curious, she stayed a seeker of truth, peace and abiding love to the end. In a word: Sam was beautiful.

Her legacy lives on in the shining eyes of her three children, Natasha, Kelsey and Carl, her five brothers and sisters and a kaleidoscope of devoted family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2PM on Saturday, February 3, 2018, at The Backyard of Love at Hibiscus Coffee and Guest House. 85 Defuniak St., Grayton Beach, FL.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.