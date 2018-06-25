SANTA ROSA COUNTY BUDGET OFFICE RECEIVES NATIONAL AWARD FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) recently announced Santa Rosa County received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its fiscal year 2017-2018 budget. This is the second consecutive year the office has been awarded this prestigious accolade. The award represents significant achievements reflecting the commitment of the board and staff to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting. More than 1600 entries were submitted to the program to be judged on how well they serve as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide, and communication device. “The Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting,” said Commission Chairman Bob Cole, District 2. “This recognition by GFOA is a testament to the hard work our staff put into making the document informative, transparent and easy to use. Our budget clearly illustrates how our county employees endeavor to provide good stewardship of your tax dollars.” The GFOA is a major professional association serving the needs of more than 19,000 appointed and elected local, state and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners. It provides products, programs, and services to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management.

