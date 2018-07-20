SANTA ROSA COUNTY COMMISSIONER SAM PARKER EARNS FCF CERTIFIED COUNTY COMMISSIONER DESIGNATION

The Florida Counties Foundation (FCF) presented 39 county commissioners with the Certified County Commissioner (CCC) designation following completion of a comprehensive study program developed by the foundation. Santa Rosa County Commissioner and Vice-Chair Sam Parker, District 1 received the designation with 38 other county commissioners during an awards ceremony held at the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) Annual Conference in Orange County. “I am very thankful that I was able to complete the CCC program. The program exposed me to valuable educational materials and networking opportunities that will help me to be a more effective county commissioner for the citizens of Santa Rosa County,” said Parker. Launched in 1996, the Certified County Commissioner Program is a voluntary program of study designed for commissioners to learn information and enhance skills relevant to their duties and responsibilities through a series of courses totaling 45 hours. Since the inception of the program, a total of 459 Florida commissioners have received the CCC designation. By participating in this program, commissioners gain valuable tools to assist them in their public service every day, said FCF Director Eric Poole. The graduates today have shown an exceptional commitment to serving Florida’s counties. The CCC program coursework covers a variety of topics, such as ethics and Sunshine Law, county government roles and responsibilities, county government structure and authority, financial management, growth management, negotiation skills, economic development, and effective communication. The University of Florida/IFAS Extension sponsors the foundation’s educational programs. For more than 85 years, FAC has represented the diverse interests of Florida’s counties, emphasizing the importance of protecting home rule the concept that government closest to the people governs best. FAC helps counties effectively serve and represent Floridians by strengthening and preserving county home rule through advocacy, education, and collaboration.

Share This Post





