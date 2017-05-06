SANTA ROSA COUNTY DEPUTY CHARGED WITH USING EXCESSIVE FORCE WITH TEEN

A juvenile detention deputy has been charged with cruelty toward a child after allegedly using excessive force while putting a juvenile in his cell.

According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities reviewed video footage of Sgt. Ovando Vincente Blankenship escorting the juvenile into a cell on April 21. The sheriff’s office said the video varies from what Blankenship wrote in his official report. The Pensacola News Journal reports he has also been charged with falsifying official documents.

No other details were released. It was not clear whether Blankenship had retained an attorney.