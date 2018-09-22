SANTA ROSA TEACHER DISCIPLINED FOR USING DRUGS

A Santa Rosa County teacher who took pills from another teacher’s personal property has been formally disciplined by the state. Jamie Duncan, a former physical education teacher at Chumuckla Elementary School, removed prescription drugs from the purse and vehicle of a teacher without permission, while on school grounds, and used them during the 2016-17 school year. According to the settlement reached with the Florida Department of Education on Sept. 19, Duncan’s teaching certificate has been suspended for a year and he will remain on probation for three years after he begins teaching again. Conditions of his probation include paying fines to the Education Practices Commission, submitting to a substance abuse evaluation conducted by an approved Recovery Network Program provider, participating in counseling, not using any controlled substances unless prescribed, and having his immediate supervisor provide the Department of Education with a copy of each written annual performance evaluation. Superintendent of Santa Rosa County Schools Tim Wyrosdick said Duncan has not worked in any district school since the 2016-17 academic year.

