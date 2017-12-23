SANTA WISH LIST HOTLINE

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

Do you have any children in your home that want Santa to know their Christmas wishes? Well, look no further, any child that would like to leave a personal voicemail for Santa can do just that by calling 1(844)544-6662. This is great for any child who didn’t get to visit Santa, needs to add to their list, and wants to make sure Santa heard their wishes. Don’t wait, children can only call this voicemail until December 25th, or commonly known as Christmas Day. We here at WZEP-AM 1460 wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.