SATANIST REMOVED FROM ECUA MEETING

A local religious freedom activist and Satanist was removed from an Emerald Coast Utilities Authority board meeting Thursday afternoon. David Suhor, a member of the West Florida Chapter of The Satanic Temple, was removed from the ECUA meeting after trying to pray before the meeting was called to order resulting in a security guard instructed him to leave. After Suhor refused to leave, the guard pulled out what appeared to be a stun gun. During a struggle with the security guard and another man, Suhor objected to being silenced before the meeting was called to order. Suhor has a long local history of advocating for religious freedom. He has allegedly challenged the Escambia County School District board, the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners and the Pensacola City Council to allow him and other members of non-traditional religions equal time and opportunity to express their beliefs, or lack thereof, at public events. He has repeatedly called for meeting invocations to be replaced with a moment of silence, and said county officials must honor the beliefs of either all or none.

He also was a plaintiff in the lawsuit against the city to remove the cross in Bayview Park.