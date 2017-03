STEAK DINNER

SATURDAY NIGHT

APRIL 1st

AT AMVETS POST 178

Steak Dinners are $ 12.50 a plate. Includes steak, baked potato, roll and dessert. Steaks are cooked to order, dine in or carry out. Dinner will be from 5pm till 7pm. We are a nonprofit group that help local people. Please come out and help support the Sons Of Amvets Post 178. Located at 4776 Hwy 90W in DeFuniak Springs, Fl. Contact numbers are 307-3950 and 892-4594.