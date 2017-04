The Fort Walton Beach Police Department has announced that an online scam has hit the local area, with reports spanning from Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach.

The scam targets its victims through e-mails, advising they have a parking or traffic citation outstanding and payment is requested. These emails can be vague or detailed, some using Florida Department of Highway Safety Motor Vehicle’s logo. The emails contain a hyperlink or link to view a document or make a payment for the “fine.”