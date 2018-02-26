SCAM ALERT

Bay County Sheriff’s Office released that their residents have been receiving suspicious phone calls asking for charitable donations. These “fundraising” calls are from scammers asking for donations to “make our kids safe.” Bay County Sheriff’s Office also stated that the calls are vague and the scammer promises to use the money to provide safety for your children. If you or anyone you know have received this call, please call your local law enforcement agency. Bay County Sheriff Ruth Corley stated, “I think the biggest weapon we have against these people is to hang up. Hang up, disconnect, don’t even engage them in conversation, don’t try to set them straight, don’t get involved, these are professional conmen, just hang up.”

