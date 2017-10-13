SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER DISPLAYED ‘WANTON INDIFFERENCE’ TO KENWOOD ELEMENTARY INVESTIGATION

The investigation into Dwayne Vasiloff’s failings as an SRO began May 26, nine days after Eddie Perillo — a former sheriff’s deputy and the father of a now 6-year-old non-verbal autistic boy identified as a victim of child abuse at Kenwood — took a report filed by school district trainer/investigator Arden Farley to the Sheriff’s Office. “Wanton indifference” was how Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office internal investigator Sgt. Lenny Holloway described Dwayne Vasiloff’s attitude toward child abuse investigations while serving as the student resource officer at Kenwood Elementary School. Eight case workers for the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) described in detail how Vasiloff went to great lengths to avoid providing assistance when they came to the school to conduct child abuse investigations.