SCHOOL YEAR LOOKS TO BE A GREAT ONE

WCSD administrators, teachers, students, and parents came together on Monday, July 17 at the Carlene H. Anderson Training Center to celebrate, create, and build the 2018-2019 individual school improvement plans at the 2nd annual Manufacturing Day. Visitors from the Bureau of School Improvement, Florida Department of Education were also on hand to observe the process as a model for other school districts in Florida. Superintendent Russell Hughes began the day with a celebration of the Florida Department of Education district grade rankings naming WCSD as an A+ District for the first time since 2014! School Improvement Team members from each school in the district met to develop an overall plan to move Walton County School District to the number 1 position in the state by aligning each of the individual school improvement plans to our District Strategic Plan. School teams met to review their individual school plans for 2017-2018, discuss barriers, and turn them into opportunities to increase student success in 2018-2019. Administrators from the district office in the areas of Data, Technology and Curriculum and Instruction were on hand to lend support and provide resources. Additionally, data analyst Sam Foerster, founder and CEO of K12 Lift, was present to provide support for data analysis. Ideas were shared across the center as team members collaborated to create and develop innovative plans and means of implementation. The air of excitement in the room was contagious, and the results for the students of Walton County in this coming school year are going to be EPIC!!!

