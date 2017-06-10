SCOTT SIGNS BILL CREATING DOZIER MEMORIAL

A measure that calls for creating a pair of memorials to boys who were abused at a notorious state reform school, and directs the reburial of remains of unidentified victims, was signed into law. The bill (HB 7115) provides $1.2 million to cover the costs of the reburials and memorials for youngsters who suffered physical and sexual abuse at the now-shuttered Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna. It was among 33 bills signed into law by Gov. Rick Scott. “Today’s signing, coupled with an official apology led by the House earlier this year, will hopefully bring some closure and healing to all those affected directly or indirectly by the atrocities that occurred at the Arthur Dozier School for Boys,” House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land `O Lakes, said in a prepared statement.

The Dozier issue drew widespread attention during the legislative session that ended May 8 . As lawmakers took action on the bill, they were watched by men who had been sent as children to the school. The Dozier memorials will be placed at the Capitol complex in Tallahassee and in Jackson County, the site of the reform school.

The legislation also provides for the reburial of unidentified remains from Dozier at a cemetery in Tallahassee. Victims of a 1914 dormitory fire at the reform school would be reburied at the Boot Hill cemetery on the Dozier property. The remains were uncovered by University of South Florida forensic anthropologists who found 55 graves at the school, which operated from 1900 to 2011. The legislation also directs the state Department of Environmental Protection to investigate the 1,400-acre Dozier site for additional unmarked graves.