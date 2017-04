The Chipley Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a suspect in relation to a recent car burglary.

The suspect was captured by store security surveillance using a stolen debit card obtained from a vehicle burglary that occurred March 29.

The suspect is described as a white female driving a dark colored four-door car.

Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Chipley Police Department at 850-638-6310 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 638-TIPS.