SEARCH ON FOR DANGEROUS FUGITIVE

The Fort Walton Beach Police Department and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are searching for 20-year old Tony Jerome Byrd, last known address of 214 Kennedy Drive in Crestview.

Byrd is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. He is wanted by the Fort Walton Beach Police Department on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm in public. Byrd is 5’3”, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400, Fort Walton Beach Police Department at 850-833-9900, or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

You can remain 100% anonymous and if your information helps lead to his arrest you can earn a cash reward.