SEARCH WARRANT IN BONIFAY LEADS TO ARREST

Saturday, March 3rd, at approximately 9:15 p.m., at the Economy Lodge in Bonifay, Florida, Bonifay Police Department executed a search warrant for Room #335. Inside the room, Bonifay Officers located suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, electronic scales, and other miscellaneous drug paraphernalia. The occupant of the motel room was identified as William Guy Mavity of Seminole County, Florida. William Guy Mavity was arrested and charged by Bonifay Police Department with possession of a controlled substance, manufacture of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bonifay Police Department stated that this has been an ongoing investigation for several days and has consumed numerous man hours leading up to the execution of the search warrant.

