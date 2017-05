Tuesday afternoon after a semi-trailer caught fire. Walton County Sheriff’s officials posted images to their social media page warning people. Part of Interstate 10 was shut downafternoon after a semi-trailer caught fire. Walton County Sheriff’s officials posted images to their social media page warning people.

The fire happened near mile marker 75. Traffic was re-routed through Mossy Head for a couple of hours.  one lane on the eastbound part of the interstate remained open.

Officials say the driver escaped injury.