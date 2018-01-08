SEMI TRUCK CRASH ON CHAT HOLLEY ROAD

On Saturday, January 6th, at approximately 7:40 a.m., Cindi Acosta Cartagena of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, age 22, was traveling West, in her 2008 Toyota Scion, on Chat Holley Road. While traveling west on Chat Holley Road, Cindi Acosta Cartagena crossed into the center of the road when she encountered Timothy Gossard of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, age 49, who was driving east in 2004 International Semi-Truck going. Cindi Acosta Cartagena’s Toyota Scion struck the front left of Timothy Gossard’s semi-truck. This caused Timothy Gossard to lose control of the semi-truck then cross-over into the westbound lane and then through a ditch into a tree. There are no injuries reported at the time of this report. Chat Holley Road was closed on Saturday, January 6th, for approximately six (6) hours while wrecker services worked on recovering the Semi-Truck.

Share This Post







