Thursday, March 8th at approximately 10:04 p.m., Melvin Jerome Holmes of Bainbridge, Georgia, was driving a 2017 Kenworth T640 in the Walton Plaza Shopping Center Parking Lot. As he was driving, Mr. Holmes tried to stop the Kenworth Semi-Truck but the brakes failed. This caused the Semi-Truck to crash into the front of the Dollar Tree Store. Melvin Jerome Holmes received no injuries from the crash. The damage to the front of the Dollar Tree Store is estimated at $7,000.

