SEMI-TRUCK DROPS LOAD ON HIGHWAY 231

On HWY 231, a semi-truck loses its load. The truck was heading northbound around noon on Sep. 11th. 37-year old Derrick Kenon, of Tallahassee, was driving a Shelton Trucking flatbed tractor-trailer. He was driving in heavy traffic carrying a load of copper. While breaking the big rig’s load shifted on the trailer and fell onto the shoulder of HWY 231. The outside northbound lane was closed while the scene was cleared. Traffic was slow moving on 231 north between Pipeline rd. and HWY 390. There were no injuries.

