SENATOR BILL MONTFORD NAMED RURAL EDUCATOR LEGISLATOR OF THE YEAR

District Three Florida Sen. Bill Montford was recently named Rural Education Legislator of the Year by the Board of Directors of the Panhandle Area Educational Consortium (PAEC) at their regular board meeting in Quincy.

The PAEC board, made up of 14 northwest Florida school superintendents, honored Montford for his unwavering support of students, teachers, and school leaders in the small, rural school districts in the consortium.

In making the announcement, PAEC Board Chairman, Washington County School Superintendent Joe Taylor, said, “Senator Montford was elected to the senate in 2010 as small districts across the state were tasked with dealing with a tough economy. But, through his leadership and support for the rural schools in Florida, we faced our challenges knowing that we had a colleague and friend supporting us in Tallahassee”.

Montford, who serves on the Senate’s Appropriations Subcommittee on Pre-K-12, is a former math teacher, school administrator, and served as Leon County School Superintendent before his Senate election in 2010. He was born in Jackson County but spent much of his life in Calhoun County before moving to Tallahassee as a teacher.