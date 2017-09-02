SENIOR FOOD BOX PROGRAM

The CSFP for Feeding the Gulf Coast located in Milton, Florida, has announced they are rolling out a new commodity program that helps fight hunger. This program is specifically for low-income seniors (60 and older) in the county. They currently have 25 slots available for eligible seniors in Walton County. The next distribution will be September 18th from 10am-12pm at Chautauqua Healthcare Services: 3686 US Hwy 331 South, formerly known as the COPE Center. Make sure you bring your proof of age (60+) with you (state ID, license, etc). No proof of income is required, this is something you self-report on the short application. For more information, call (850) 626-1332 ext. 2105.