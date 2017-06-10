SEVEN ARRESTED FOR INCITING RIOT AT DJJ FACILITY IN WALTON COUNTY

1 p.m. on Wednesday , Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 286 Gene Hurley Road in reference to a possible riot. After reviewing surveillance video and interviewing on scene staff members it was determined seven individuals attacked rival gang members in the hallway. DeFuniak Springs, Fla— A group of teenagers are arrested on felony charges after a suspected gang related incident at a facility contracted through the Department of Juvenile Justice. At approximately, Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 286 Gene Hurley Road in reference to a possible riot. After reviewing surveillance video and interviewing on scene staff members it was determined seven individuals attacked rival gang members in the hallway.

During the investigation it was discovered that, against staff’s direct order, Antwon McRae, 16, incited others to exit a classroom at the facility and attack the students as they walked down the hallway. An altercation ensued until employees were able to secure all parties inside their cells. Montrell Lawson, 14, Willie Keaton, 18, Melvin Jackson, Jr., 16, Traquaviois Dennison, 17, Demetrius Ceasar, 17, and Keith McDonald, 15, along with McRae are charged with inciting riot at a state correctional institution, a second degree felony. Keaton is being housed at Walton County Jail. The other six were taken to Crestview Department Juvenile Justice facility. All were arrested and booked into the Walton County Jail without incident.