SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE

A sharp upper level trough will move eastward across the Mississippi Valley and Central Gulf Coast regions on Thursday before moving into our area Thursday night through Friday morning.



At the surface, a cold front will move eastward into Alabama on Thursday night, with multiple models

depicting lines/clusters of showers and thunderstorms moving into SE Alabama and the FL Panhandle from the evening through the overnight hours. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe.



The main threat would likely be damaging winds, although with a tornado could not be ruled out.



Scattered showers and storms are expected to persist farther east across the remainder of our area on Friday morning, though these may be less intense than overnight.



