SEWAGE SPILL FROM OKALOOSA PUMP STATION AFFECTS CHOCTAWHATCHEE BAY NEAR VETERAN’S PARK

Okaloosa County Water and Sewer’s (OCWS) Lift Station, located at 1262 Miracle Strip Pkwy on Okaloosa Island, experienced system failures around 9:30 pm last night. The failure resulted in a sanitary sewer overflow (SSO) of approximately 1,200 gallons out of an adjacent manhole. The wastewater followed the historical drainage pattern by going into a ditch, and then into a storm drain system, with an outfall into wetlands of Veterans Park, which ultimately discharges into Choctawhatchee Bay (also at Veterans Park). Of the approximate 1,200-gallon spill, an estimated 500 gallons were recovered and properly disposed of. OCWS crews responded to restore the lift station to normal operations. The aging infrastructure components that failed have since been replaced by OCWS staff and cleanup/disinfection activities continue on-site. Staff did a great job in responding, restoring the station, and keeping the overflow to a minimum. The SSO has been properly reported to local FDEP, local FDOH, and the State Warning Point

system. OCWS is performing water quality monitoring and testing, and once satisfactory results are achieved, the health advisory will be lifted through a future press release.