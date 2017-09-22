SEXUAL PREDATOR ADDRESS NOTIFICATION

Ricky Lee Harison was found guilty of lewd or lascivious battery upon a person older than 12, but younger than 16 in Bay County, Florida.

Harrison’s address is 389 Mims Road, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32433. He registered as a sexual predator on September 19th. He is 51 years of age, stands at approximately 5’07”, and weighs 140 pounds.

There are currently (23) sexual predators and (137) sex offenders living in Walton County.

www.flsexoffender.net to subscribe to receive e-mail alert notifications when registered sexual offenders or predators move into neighborhoods. WCSO also encourages citizens to use the neighborhood search feature prior to signing up for alerts to identify registered sexual offenders and predators currently living in neighborhoods. Walton County Sheriff's Office encourages families to visit to subscribe to receive e-mail alert notifications when registered sexual offenders or predators move into neighborhoods.

The Walton County Sheriff’s office is looking for Jeremy Alan Simonds, 35, wanted for felony burglary.

Simonds was last seen in the 400 block of Kings Lake Boulevard in DeFuniak Springs.