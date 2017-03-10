SHALIMAR MAN SURRENDERS AFTER BRIEF STAND-OFF WITH OCSO

A Shalimar man who initially refused to come out of his home Thursday when Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to arrest him is now in custody.

Traffic was rerouted around several streets in the Poquito Bayou neighborhood as a precaution after 41-year old Tommy Obregon locked himself inside a home on Hickory Avenue in response to a warrant service.

Obregon’s bond was revoked earlier this month after he failed to appear in court on multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license.

After Obregon decided not to cooperate, the OCSO Special Response Team and K9 Units responded to the home. The front door was ultimately breached around 1:50 p.m. and Obregon then surrendered without further incident. No one was injured.