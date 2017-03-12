SHANE D’FURY Performing at Downtown Arts Night

Friday, April 7th Historic Baldwin Avenue will be the site of Downtown Arts Night. Over 50 artist, artisan, craftsmen, and food vendors will line the streets of Historic Downtown DeFuniak Springs from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m.

There will be three music venues during the evening; Bruce Naylor playing smooth vibes on his jazz and blues guitar, Cassidy Freiburger and Bella Pryor, two high school girls singing and playing pop and modern tune.

On the 7th Street Stage is featured guest musician Shane D’Fury, a well-known performer and singer from South Walton who knows how to get you on your feet with contemporary and popular tunes. Jamaican born Shane D’Fury, like many musicians, started his musical journey in church at the age of 8. His first experiences include his 1st acapella group, Acapella Smoke, to playing piano for the children’s, youth and sanctuary choirs. By age 16 he started playing the cabaret scene with the performance sensation known as Kahlil. In 2013 Shane migrated to the United States where he continues his true calling. He has been recording with Enlightened Studios since 2015, and will continue to put out conscious, positive and fun messages through music.

Come for the artist and craftsman and, now with tables and chairs, sit, relax, and eat the great food while enjoying the music!

Call Cindy (850.865.2976) for more information. Visit us on Facebook, DeFuniak Springs Downtown Arts Night, or email us at DowntownArtsNight@gmail.com.