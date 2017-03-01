SHERIFF ESTABLISHES SAFE ZONE FOR INTERNET PURCHASES

When it comes to buying things on Craigslist, people seem to be in agreement that meeting up with a complete stranger can be sketchy and dangerous.

Sheriff Tate and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office have designated an “Internet Purchase Exchange Location,” in front of the Sheriff’s Office where people can complete transactions.

The area, in addition to being at the Sheriff’s Office is also monitored by video cameras for added safety.

“We encourage our residents or anyone who participates in these types of transactions in the area to take advantage of this location. Please don’t meet strangers at private residences or in areas that you are unfamiliar with,” stated Sheriff Tate.