HOLMES SHERIFF IMPLEMENTS NEW PROGRAM FOR SENIORS

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate has announced a new program implemented by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office named S.A.L.T. (Seniors And Law-Enforcement Together).

This program is a safety program designed for the elderly. It is a reassurance service that provides our elderly citizens, who maybe disabled or living alone, with some comfort knowing that they will be checked on every day.

The S.A.L.T. program is administered by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. Vital information will be entered into the program’s database, such as emergency contacts and caregiver information.

Sheriff’s Office employees will call the applicants daily between the hours of 8am-10am to check on them. If the applicant does not answer on the third attempt, a deputy will respond to the residence to check on the welfare of the applicant.

The applicant is asked to notify the Sheriff’s Office, if they’re not going to be home during the call check hours.

If you or your loved one is interested in becoming part of this program, you can register them by calling the Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-4421 during normal business hours (8-4:30) and providing the information required. Optionally, you can ask to have an application to be sent to your home via mail and return it back to the Sheriff’s Office.

The S.A.L.T. program is free of charge and is no cost to the taxpayers.