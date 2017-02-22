SHERIFF OFFERS TEEN DRIVER CHALLENGE

Okaloosa County Sheriff Ashley is committed to the safety of our youth and is pleased to offer a safety program for teen drivers called the Teen Driver Challenge (TDC).

The Teen Driver Challenge is backed by the Florida Sheriff’s Association (FSA) and supported by the Sheriff. The Teen Driving Challenge course, which is offered at no cost to students, will provide the knowledge and hands-on experience to reduce your changes of being involved in a crash. Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson has already held several classes.

Please note: the Teen Driver Challenge is not a supplemental or advances driving course. It is a defensive driving program that covers various topics including:

Vehicle Dynamics

Human Factors

Responsibility and Liability

Effects of Drugs and Alcohol

Night Driving

Aggressive Driving

TDC students are required to have a Florida Learner’s Permit or a valid Florida Operator’s License and have use of an automobile they usually operate during the driving exercises.

REQUIREMENTS

Must be between 15-19 years old.

Must have a valid Learner’s Permit or Florida Operators License

If the student holds a Learner’s Permit, the student must hold their permit 6 months before taking the course.

Students must provide their own car. The Sheriff’s Office will not provide cars for this program.

TDC UPCOMING CLASSES

Classroom Portion – Friday, March 24, 2017 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Administration Building

Driving Portion – Saturday, March 25, 2017 morning session from 7:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. or afternoon session from 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at Northwest Florida State College Driving Range.

QUESTIONS?

Contact Holly Esneul by e-mail at hesneul@sheriff-okaloosa.org or call 850-259-3116