SHERIFF SEEKING INFORMATION REGARDING MISSING SANTA ROSA BEACH WOMAN

A Walton County Woman is missing and now investigators are asking for the public’s help to locate her.

Angela Lynn Woodruff, 48, was reported missing on February 28th by her live in boyfriend of seven years. He told investigators no one had heard from her since February 17th. He stated that he has checked with friends and relatives and no one close to her has had contact with her.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111 or they can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS. Submit a web tip at www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.