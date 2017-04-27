Latest News

SHERIFF TAKES OVER

After months of discussion and a feasibility study, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office is  now in command of the Walton County Fire Rescue. The measure was passed by a 3-2 vote in Tuesday’s meeting of the Walton County Board of Commissioners.
In December,  the Walton Board of County Commissioners proposed a feasibility study to see how viable it would be to move Walton County Fire Rescue under the control of the Sheriff’s Office. 
Officials say a 120-day transition period is in place to provide time to visit with employees and address the current state of affairs at Walton County Fire Rescue while preparing a strategic plan for the future.
This decision makes Walton County the third county in Florida to house fire and emergency services under the oversight of their Sheriff’s Offices.
 
