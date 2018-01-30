SHIELA JOAN THOMAS MCMILLIAN 1934-2018

Mrs. Joan McMillian, age 83 of DeFuniak Springs passed away Sunday, January 28, 2018 at the family residence surrounded by her family. She was born March 3, 1934 in Climax, Georgia, the daughter of Mack Thomas. After high school, Joan eventually completed her training to become an LPN. She met Bobby McMillian and they were married December 3, 1970 and Joan became a typical Walton County housewife. She loved gardening, plants and flowers and vegetables and also loved fishing. She also loved gospel music. When forced to stay indoors she was an avid fan of the Judge Jeanine show. She was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She is predeceased by her daughter Deborah Gladue and her grandson A.J. Fountain and her brother-in-law Thelton McMillion and sister-in-law Helen Adkinson.

Among survivors are her husband, Bobby McMillian; Her son, Michael Gladue and Cindy; her daughter Gwen Whigham and her grandchildren, Robert Clayton and Emily Clayton. Her brothers-in-law, Quinn McMillian and wife Becky, Phil McMillian, Jill McMillian, Lyvonne McMillian and wife Judy and Carvel McMillian and Jackie. Her sisters-in-law, Sandra, Bettie and husband Ruskin and Hattie.

A time of visitation will be Wednesday, January 31, 2018 from 10 until 11 A.M. in Jerry Evans Chapel with the funeral beginning at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Phil McMillian officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.

Friends and family may go on line to view obituaries, offer condolences and sigh the guest register at jerryevansfuneralhome.com