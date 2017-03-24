SINKHOLE SWALLOWS PORTION OF ROADWAY IN SOUTH WALTON

While sinkholes in Florida are nothing new, it is usually central and south Florida that end up in the news.

Just after 5 AM Thursday, emergency officials were notified of a portion of Highway 30A collapsing near Alligator Lake. A county engineer said a truck driver was slightly injured when he crossed the section and barely made it across before the roadway collapsed.

County officials spent the day filling in the massive hole and working to repair damage underneath the roadway caused by drainage and wildlife. The hole is over 6 feet deep.

Walton County Sheriff’s deputies closed the roadway between County Roads 83 and 283 while repairs are underway. Work crews hope to have the road opened by late Friday night.