SIT, I WON’T LIE, I SELL DOPE

A man caught emptying the contents of a cigarette box onto the ground during a traffic stop admitted that he was a drug dealer, according to his Crestview Police Department arrest report.

“Sir, I’m not going to lie; I sell dope,” Kenneth Navase Harrison, a 35-year-old Crestview man, told officers. Harrison was driving south on Lincoln Street when he failed to signal a left turn, the report said. An officer approaching the car saw him dumping items onto the ground. As he got closer, the officer saw three suspected marijuana cigarettes on the ground. Harrison was ordered to step out of the vehicle, but when he did, he ran away.

Offices pursued him and, when they caught him, discovered more than $1,000 in cash in his pocket, according to the police report.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.