SLOCOMB POLICE PREPARE FOR UPCOMING SPRING BREAK SEASON

WTVY

Slocomb, AL Police Chief Don White says the town sits along State Highway 103, a lesser known North-South Route to Florida’s Gulf Coast. But, Chief White adds many spring breakers look for such routes in order to fly under the radar of law enforcement.

In order to enjoy the sugar-white beaches and emerald colored waters’ of the Gulf of Mexico, tens-of-thousands of spring breakers will spend money for food and fuel in Southeast, Alabama.

Slocomb Chief White invites them to spend their dollars in Slocomb, but he has a word of warning for the offenders. All traffic, alcohol and drug laws will be enforced by his department. Those who violate can expect to suffer the consequences.