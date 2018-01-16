SNOWBIRD DAY REMINDER

On Thursday, January 18th, the City of DeFuniak Springs will be holding there 6th annual “Snowbird Day”, a day that invites seasonal visitors to discover the history America has left here at DeFuniak Springs. Visitors in Walton County or any of the surrounding counties are welcomed with a complimentary light lunch and tours of DeFuniak Springs. The first 140 “Snowbirds” who RSVP will receive a complimentary light lunch at Tropicana Club, a fine dining restaurant in DeFuniak Springs. So don’t wait to RSVP! The light lunch begins at 11:00 a.m. followed by welcoming remarks from DeFuniak Springs Mayor Bob Campbell, City Manager Danny Lucas, and Event Coordinator Sandy McCullough at 11:30 a.m. After the opening remarks, a brief historical overview of the Florida Chautauqua grounds will be provided by DeFuniak Springs Visitors Bureau Executive Director Christopher Mitchell. Aside from the luncheon there will be door prizes and live music. At 12:00 p.m., guided tours of the Florida Chautauqua campus will begin. The guided tours will include presentations inside the historic train depot which houses the Walton Heritage Museum, DeFuniak Springs Library displaying medieval armor, and the St. Agatha’s Episcopal Church. There will be tour guides to explain the history of the buildings and the surrounding homes as they relate to the Florida Chautauqua grounds, that were once marketed as the “Education Resort of the South.” DeFuniak Springs Mayor Bob Campbell stated, “We have a lot of special activities in place to welcome our guests. It is our honor to introduce our visitors to a piece of America’s hidden history involving presidents, first ladies, American poets, songwriters, and even astronauts.” To RSVP for Snowbird Day, please call Lisa Gierlinski at DeFuniak Springs City Hall at (850) 892-8500 ext. 224 or call the DeFuniak Springs Visitors Bureau at (850) 333-2241. For additional information on Snowbird Day, please call Event Coordinator Sandy McCullough at (706) 968-2928

Share This Post







