SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP TONIGHT

tonight . The Lady Braves host Panama City Bay. Walton’s Lady Braves will play for the District 1-5A softball championship. The Lady Braves host Panama City Bay.

Bay reached the championship by turning back Rutherford 10-3 Tuesday night. Both Walton and Bay qualify for the Region 1-5A Tournament scheduled for Wednesday . The winner of tonight’s game will be the host.

Don’t get too many misconceptions; the win improved Bay to only 6-20 while Walton enters at 15-6. In addition, Walton outscored Bay 25-0 in winning two regular-season games from the Tornadoes.

First pitch tonight is set for 7 pm .