SOLAR ECLIPSE AND REFINERY OUTAGES PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON PUMP PRICES

Motorists did not have to wait until fall to see gas prices move lower. Instead of following a more traditional upward trend through the second half of August, prices at the pump are retreating. “Robust fuel supplies pushed retail prices lower last week, but this downward trend may not last much longer” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices will face upward pressure this week due to a series of refinery issues in the Gulf Coast. Popular markets for the solar eclipse may also see higher pump prices, due to increased demand in the area, which could leave some gas stations low on fuel.” Florida gas prices declined 2 cents during the past week. Sunday’s state average of $2.25 is 16 cents more than this time last year. The state average has declined the past 14 consecutive days for a total of 4 cents. The most expensive gas price averages in Florida are in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.35), Tallahassee ($2.30) and Gainesville ($2.30) The least expensive gas price averages in Florida are in Tampa ($2.17), Orlando ($2.17), and Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($2.21)