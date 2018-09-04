Son of slain officer finds a new family at Crestview PD

A young man seeking to learn more about the father he never knew found a whole family of law enforcement officers he didn’t know he had. On Aug. 24, his journey led him to the Crestview Police Department. Christian McIntire was not yet born when his dad, Officer Jeffery McIntire, finished his July 17, 1997, shift, hopped into his 1987 family Ford and headed toward his home in DeFuniak Springs. He never made it. As McIntire drove east on U.S. Highway 90, a 1995 Ford truck owned by the Florida Department of Transportation struck his car head on. The charismatic young officer died in the wreck, leaving behind his pregnant wife, Billie Jo, his daughter Sarah and his unborn son, Christian. As one of the police department’s new bicycle patrolmen, Officer McIntire patrolled Crestview Housing Authority neighborhoods. “He made a lot of friends there and made a difference in those people’s lives,” then-Police Chief Maxie Barrow said in an interview in the Okaloosa County Citizen Review. “He was a valuable member of our department.” Crestview Police’s IT guru and computer crimes specialist, Investigator Len Steinmeier, was on duty Aug. 24 when Christian walked into the Whitehurst Municipal Building. Steinmeier had served with Officer McIntire for several months before the tragedy. “The first thing I noticed was Christian’s incredible resemblance to his dad,” he said. “It was almost eerie how much they look alike.” Returning a few days later with his mom, Christian and Billie Jo met Deputy Chief Jamie Grant and several other officers and staff members who knew Jeff McIntire, plus some who just wanted to meet the son and wife of a former officer. “It was like looking at twins,” CPD executive assistant Beverly Barnes said of meeting Christian. Telling Christian, “I have something for you,” she pressed into his hand his father’s silver name badge that she had kept for more than two decades. “This was your dad’s.” “I almost cried,” Christian said later. “It was an array of emotions I just can’t begin to describe.”

Santa Rosa, Okaloosa now under a tropical storm warning as Gordon heads our way

Tropical Storm Gordon formed over the Florida Keys early Monday morning and continued its steady march toward the north central Gulf Coast.Gordon was located about 60 miles west-northwest of Key Largo with highest winds of 45 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in its 10 a.m. CDT advisory. Pressure was 1009 mb and movement was west-northwest at 16 mph. Tropical storm warnings were raised for portions of South Florida, from Golden Beach to Bonita Beach, and for the Keys from Craig Key to Ocean Reef, including Florida Bay. A hurricane warning was raised late Monday morning for the area between the mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida border. A tropical storm warning was also in effect from the Okaloosa-Walton County border west to Morgan City, Louisiana. A storm surge warning was issued from the Shell Beach, Louisiana area to the Mississippi-Alabama border. Gordon is expected to continue on its current track or maybe a little more northwestward while continuing to strengthen, possibly near hurricane strength as it makes landfall. According to an NHC chart, the Emerald Coast should be feeling peak effects from Gordon at around 8 a.m. Tuesday. The area from Navarre to the Alabama-Mississippi border should experience tides of 2-4 feet above normal. Farther west, tides will be 3-5 feet above normal.