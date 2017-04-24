SORRY SEEMS TO BE THE HARDEST WORD

Friday . Sometimes, apologies take a long time in public life. Other times, they come more quickly. And still other times, despite how the old saying goes, it is too late to say you’re sorry. Miami Republican Frank Artiles learned about the last variation the hard way this week. After making expletive-laden and racially explosive comments, Artiles offered apologies to his colleagues in the Florida Senate — but that was not enough to prevent his resignation under pressure

News of Artiles’ controversial comments came as the House was working to atone for far-older sins, approving apologies for one of the state’s most-notorious institutions and a once largely ignored incident of mangled justice. In the background, the machinery of the legislative session continued to turn, as Gov. Rick Scott tried a few late interventions to get more money for the environment and tourism marketing. While lawmakers said publicly they were making progress toward a budget deal that could close out the session, there were few concrete public signs that an agreement was within reach. There will perhaps need to be an apology if they fail to get their work done on time. But the cause of that act of contrition would pale in response to the mistakes that drew apologies this week — whether because of an unguarded conversation in downtown Tallahassee, or because of workers at a reform school in Marianna.