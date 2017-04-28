SOUTH WALTON ART WEEK

May 12-21, 2017 . The Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) — a non-profit professional theater company founded in Miramar Beach, Florida in 2012 — is launching the first ever Northwest Florida Theatre Festival,

ECTC producing artistic director Nathanael Fisher designed the Northwest Florida Theatre Festival as an inclusive and creative celebration of a community of artists. The Festival will be produced in concert with the Cultural Arts Alliance’s Art Week South Walton.

Fisher said of producing the first ever Northwest Florida Theatre Festival, “I believe that art breeds art. Our mission is to unify the theater and performing arts groups of Northwest Florida and showcase the talent, work, and productions of numerous organizations and people.”

The theater festival will be staged over two weekends and feature 20 unique pieces of theater including one act plays, cabaret, magic, dance, comedy and storytelling. Producing groups come from Pensacola to Panama City. Most pieces will be staged twice for a total of 35 performances. The Northwest Florida Theatre Festival is open to the public and will be held at ECTC’s performance space located at 560 Grand Boulevard, Upstairs, in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach, Florida.