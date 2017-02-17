South Walton Fire District Expands Its Emergency Medical Services

The South Walton Fire District is proud to announce an expansion of their Emergency Medical Services.

On Wednesday, February 15th, SWFD began operating a non-emergency transport unit (call sign BLS-1). BLS-1 is staffed by SWFD state certified Emergency Medical Technicians and is equipped to transport SWFD customers between facilities who require non-emergent transports e.g….. doctor’s appointments, dialysis visits, procedure appointments, discharge trips from the hospital/ER, etc.



This type of service allows SWFD’s front line rescue transport units to remain available for 9-1-1 emergency responses. In addition, the unit will provide a more economical transport solution for SWFD customers.



For questions regarding this service please contact Jason Cotton, EMS Captain at 850-267-1298.