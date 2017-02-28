South Walton Fire District Lifeguards Take to the Beach

South Walton Fire District (SWFD) lifeguards will report to their FOURTEEN (14) tower locations March 1, 2017 and will continue to staff them until the end of the season on September 30, 2017.

This is the 12th year that SWFD and South Walton Tourist Development Council have partnered to provide the Beach Safety and Education Program. In addition, 2017 marks the 3rd year of partnership between SWFD and Sandestin Owners Association (SOA) and the 1st year between SWFD and Rosemary Beach Owners Association (ROA).



New lifeguards completed their initial 104-hour training academy, while returning guards completed their recertification. The training consists of medical training, surf rescue techniques and beach and water surveillance techniques along with complete strength and stamina conditioning. “Keeping our visitors safe is our top priority. We are proud of the men and women that have completed this rigorous training and are ready to protect our beach visitors”, said David Vaughan Beach Safety Director.



SWFD lifeguards will be on duty every day from 10am-6pm. For further information, including tower locations and lifeguard employment, please contact David Vaughan, Beach Safety Director at 850-267-1298 or visit our website at www.swfd.org.