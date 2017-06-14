SOUTH WALTON FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE MIRAMAR BEACH BLAZE

Firefighters with the South Walton Fire District battled a blaze at a home in the 900 block of Scenic Gulf Drive in Miramar Beach.

Officials received the call at about 3 a.m. yesterday and within minutes of arriving on the scene, they encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the first floor of the occupied dwelling, officials wrote in a news release. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the first floor and also prevent it from spreading to the adjacent homes.

A search was conducted and all fifteen occupants of the rental home were accounted for. No injuries reported as all the occupants managed to escape the home. Damages to the structure were estimated to be about $200,000. The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.