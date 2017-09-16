SOUTH WALTON INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS BEGIN

The Walton County Commission, after reviewing reports regard traffic issues at the intersection of CR 395 and CR 30A in South Walton, are attempting to resolve the problems.

County engineers say the project will take almost three years to finish, pointing out that work will only be done during the fall and winter months. They went on to say that during the initial phase most of the improvements will be done on CR 395 with the addition of a turn lane on 30A.

Commissioners expect only a few minor closure during the work with 395 and 30A remaining open.