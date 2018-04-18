SPECIAL FORCES SOLDIER CHARGED WITH KILLING HIS ESTRANGED WIFE

Authorities say a 34-year-old woman was shot and killed by her estranged husband Sunday night. It happened after a domestic dispute with 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) soldier Derek McKinney, according to the Crestview Police Department (CPD). Police responded to the 120 block of Northview Drive in the Countryview Estates neighborhood after receiving a report of a gunshot victim around 6:42 p.m. Officers found Natasha McKinney on the bedroom floor of the home they shared, a police report states. McKinney was pronounced dead at the scene by Okaloosa County EMS minutes later. The 32-year-old suspect was arrested on the scene. He has been charged with an open count of murder. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is assisting CPD with this investigation.

