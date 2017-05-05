SPECIAL MAGISTRATE CONCERNS WALTON COUNTY RESIDENTS

Residents in Walton County will soon have a chance to voice their opinion, either pro or con, on whether a special magistrate is needed to mitigate Walton County issues or, if the current board already in place will suffice.

Recently, the BCC revisited the topic. Leaving some to question, why it would be necessary to bring in a single voice to replace the volunteer voices, who currently sit on the various boards.

Some say this idea is premature until the county aligns it’s codes and plans. The political process changes when decisions go from being made by the elected BCC to being made by a single appointed special magistrate.

Please note, the special magistrate option will not appear on next Tuesday’s agenda as expected, but will appear during an upcoming meeting, allowing time for ongoing public feedback.